Mickey Guyton To Release Highly Anticipated Debut Album ‘Remember Her Name’

Mickey Guyton will release her highly-anticipated new album, Remember Her Name, on September 24, via Capitol Records Nashville. The breakthrough artist co-wrote 15 of the 16 tracks from the forthcoming collection. Songwriting credits include Nathan Chapman, Jimmy Robbins, Parker Welling, Laura Veltz, and many more talented collaborators from the Music City community.

“Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” shares Guyton. “This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

The new album follows her 2020 EP Bridges, which included “Black Like Me,” the Grammy-nominated track released in June 2020 amidst racial justice protests sweeping the nation. Her historic performance on the prestigious 63rd Grammy Awards show was the first by a Black female country artist.

The debut album will feature bridges tracks “Black Like Me,” “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and “Rosé” as well as a cover of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy” and a Fly Higher Version of Guyton’s debut single, “Better Than You Left Me.”

Mickey Guyton’s Remember Her Name Track List

“Remember Her Name” (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram) Produced by Karen Kosowski

2. “All American” (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

3. “Different” (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

4. “Love My Hair”(Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)

Produced by Karen Kosowski with additional production by Johnny Simmen

5. “Lay It On Me” (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate)

Produced by Karen Kosowski and Gavin Slate

6. “Higher” (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) Produced by Nathan Chapman

7. “Dancing In The Living Room” (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)Produced by Karen Kosowski

8. “Do You Really Wanna Know” (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib) Produced by Andy Skib

9. “Black Like Me” (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) Produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead

10. “Words” (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky)Produced by David Kalmusky

11. “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) Produced by Karen Kosowski

12. “Smoke” (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad) Produced by Karen Kosowski

13. “Rosé” (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks) Produced by Karen Kosowski and Forest Whitehead

14. “Indigo” (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella) Produced by Jimmy Robbins

15. “If I Were A Boy” (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson) Produced by Karen Kosowski

16. “Better Than You Left Me” (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott) Produced by Johnny Simmen