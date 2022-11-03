Reba McEntire Cancels Three Upcoming Shows

Legendary country singer and entertainer Reba McEntire has cancelled three upcoming shows slated for November.

No word as to whether the rest of her planned Fall tour will be cancelled, as well. The reason? Her doctor has prescribed McEntire some much-needed vocal rest.

The shows in question that are now off the books are:

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

But all of these will be rescheduled (see below for those details).

“An update about this weekend’s shows…,” said McEntire via Instagram.

“My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows.

“All tickets will be honored for the new dates:

“December 2 • Columbus, OH

“December 3 • Raleigh, NC

“December 16 • Indianapolis, IN

“Thank you for understanding!

“Love,

Reba”

The news comes ahead of McEntire’s scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on November 9. No word as of yet whether she will be honoring that commitment or if vocal rest will keep her from it.

She shared that she has been looking forward to it.

McEntire is in the midst of a Fall 2022 tour, which started on October 13 and is slated to conclude on November 19 in Kansas. But now the gigs will continue into December thanks to the rescheduling.

Check out the full remaining slate of dates below.

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images