Rob Hirst, the founding drummer of veteran Australian alternative-rock band Midnight Oil, has passed away at age 70. According to Australia’s news.com.au website, Hirst died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in April 2023.

Midnight Oil announced Hirst’s death on the band’s official website and social media pages.

“After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain—‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness,’” the announcement reads. “He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to [Pankind: Pancreatic Cancer Australia] or [Support Act].” Support Act is a charity that helps in-need musicians and music-industry workers in Australia.

The band’s core surviving members—lead singer Peter Garrett, guitarist Jim Moginie, and guitarist/keyboardist Martin Rotsey—also posted a separate message mourning Rob’s passing.

“We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob,” the note reads. “For now there are no words but there will always be songs.”

Hirst and Moginie began playing together in high school, and in 1972 they co-founded a band called Farm. Garrett joined the group in 1973, and the band changed its name to Midnight Oil in 1976. Rotsey was welcomed into the group in 1977.

Hirst co-wrote most of Midnight Oil’s songs. In addition, to playing drums in the band, he also contributed backing vocals and occasional lead vocals. Rob was lauded for his powerful beat-keeping skills.

Hirst and the band were well-known for their passionate political activism, including their support for indigenous Australians and environmental causes, and fight against corporate greed.

More About Midnight Oil and Hirst

Midnight Oil released its self-titled debut album in 1978, and started scoring charting hits in Australia in the early 80s. The band first enjoyed major international success with its 1987 album Diesel and Dust. The album featured “Beds Are Burning,” which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Diesel and Dust reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Midnight Oil’s 1990 follow-up, Blue Sky Mining, peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. The album included the songs “Blue Sky Mine,” and “Forgotten Years,” which both topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Midnight Oil broke up in late 2002, when Garrett decided to focus on his political career. The band reunited in 2016 and continued to tour until 2022.

Outside of Midnight Oil, Hirst worked with various other groups and side projects, including Ghostwriters, Backsliders, The Angry Tradesmen, and The Break. In 2020, he collaborated with his daughter Jay O’Shea and her group O’Shea. Jay had been given up for adoption at an early age, and Hirst reconnected with her when she was an adult.

Hirst’s last release was a collaborative EP titled A Hundred Years or More that he recorded with Moginie and drummer Hamish Stuart. It came out in November 2025.

Rob is survived by his wife, Lesley Holland; their daughters, Gabriella and Lex; and Jay.

