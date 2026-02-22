Foo Fighters To Drop New Album in April, Release Rockin’ Title Track and Lyric Video

Foo Fighters have unveiled official details about their hotly anticipated 12th studio album. The 10-song collection is titled Your Favorite Toy and will be released on April 24.

Coinciding with the announcement, the veteran rockers have made available the album’s title track as an advance digital single. The hard-driving tune, which is described as “an insidious earworm,” features a New Wave-inspired sound highlighted by frontman Dave Grohl’s distorted vocals.

In a statement, Grohl explained that the song’s sonic palette influenced the album’s other tracks.

“‘Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” he noted. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

Foo Fighters have also debuted an animated lyric video for “Your Favorite Toy” on the band’s YouTube channel. The clip features a colorful collage of images taken from the album’s cover art.

More About ‘Your Favorite Toy’

Your Favorite Toy also features the previously released advance track “Asking For A Friend,” which arrived in October 2025.

The album was recorded at home, and was co-produced by Foo Fighters and audio engineer Oliver Roman.

Your Favorite Toy is a follow-up to Foo Fighters’ 2023 album, But Here We Are. It’s the band’s first full collection of tunes to feature new drummer Ilan Rubin.

The album can be pre-ordered now and is available on CD, on vinyl, and in digital formats. Your Favorite Toy can be purchased on multiple vinyl variants, including standard black vinyl and limited-edition metallic-silver or red vinyl.

Foo Fighters’ Upcoming Tour Plans

Foo Fighters will be supporting Your Favorite Toy on their recently announced 2026 trek, the Take Cover Tour.

The band will kick off its 2026 itinerary with performances on May 8 at the Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, and May 23 at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California.

The Foos then will head to Europe for a tour leg running from a June 10 show in Oslo, Norway, through a July 10 performance in Lisbon, Portugal.

That will be followed by a series of 14 North American concerts spanning from an August 4 show in Toronto through a September 26 performance in Las Vegas.

Foo Fighters also will play six shows in Australia in November. The band then will head back Down Under in January 2027 for two gigs in New Zealand and one more in Australia. Visit FooFighters.com for the band’s full schedule.

‘Your Favorite Toy’ Track List:

“Caught In The Echo” “Of All People” “Window” “Your Favorite Toy” “If You Only Knew” “Spit Shine” “Unconditional” “Child Actor” “Amen, Caveman” “Asking For A Friend”

(Photo by Elizabeth Miranda)