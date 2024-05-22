Mike Love Reveals Reason Behind Memorable Beach Boys Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech, Being Upset With Paul McCartney

Elton John inducted the Beach Boys into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. That night, members of the band shared heartfelt acceptance speeches, thanking those in attendance for inspiring them and more. However, the most memorable moment of the night was when Mike Love stepped up to the microphone. He started by talking about the power of music and harmony. Then, took verbal shots at some of the people who weren’t there that night including Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger.

“I also think it’s sad that there are other people who aren’t here tonight. Those are the people who have passed away, those are the obvious ones. The other not-so-obvious ones are people like Paul McCartney who couldn’t be here tonight because he’s in a lawsuit with Ringo and Yoko. That’s what he sent a telegram to some high-priced attorney in this room,” he said. He then fired shots at Diana Ross and Mick Jagger. Bob Dylan and Elton John both jokingly expressed relief over not being mentioned in the speech.

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock Nights, Love revealed why he was so upset that night.

Mike Love Explains His Beach Boys Rock Hall Acceptance Speech

“You know, I was a little upset that Paul McCartney didn’t come to the induction of the Beatles because he wasn’t having a great time with Yoko Ono. Diana Ross didn’t come for the Supremes’ induction for whatever reason. Berry Gordy was being honored and they have a kid named Rhonda together,” he said during the interview.

“The thing is,” he continued, “I think that music has the power to unite people. Instead of chronology and divisiveness, it should be about what we can do for the world.” While people remember the shade he threw at other artists, that was the heart of his speech.

“I didn’t get to finish my thinking because the band kind of played me off. But you know, my heart is there,” he said. “I want music to uplift people. I want us to do things good for the world. God only knows, the world needs it right now. I think the positivity and our message of our songs is very current,” he added.

The Beach Boys continue to spread positivity through their music decades after their formation in the ’60s.

Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney