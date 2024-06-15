Kiki Wong Shares Her “Pinch Me” Moment of Performing With The Smashing Pumpkins for the First Time

Formed in the 1980s, The Smashing Pumpkins gained international fame thanks to their unique style and merging elements of gothic rock and heavy metal. Selling over 30 million albums throughout their time in the spotlight, the band went through numerous lineup changes over the decades. Most recently, guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced he was leaving the band last October. Leaving the band to find a new musician, The Smashing Pumpkins decided to open the auditions to the public. And while they received over 10,000 applications, Kiki Wong walked away as the newest member. And with her first show out of the way, the musician opened up about the experience.

Videos by American Songwriter

On June 7, The Smashing Pumpkins joined Weezer to kick off their joint tour in the UK. With the concert marking Wong’s first time performing on stage with the band, the musician decided to commemorate the moment on social media. “What an absolute mind-blowing experience it was for @smashingpumpkins.”

Posting a collage of pictures from the concert, Wong continued her thoughts, adding, “ I am so overwhelmed with excitement. It was such an honor to play my first arena on guitar with such an incredible group of musicians. Someone pinch me, actually don’t because I want to keep living this dream.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like The Smashing Pumpkins]

Kiki Wong Gains Praise From Billy Corgan

Although her first time on the stage with the band, Wong is no newbie when it comes to performing in front of thousands. Back in 2014, she took the stage with Taylor Swift at the Video Music Awards. And that same year, she found herself standing alongside Usher at CBS’ Fashion Rocks Fall 2014. Having continued to pursue her dream in the music industry, Wong gained praise from frontman Billy Corgan. “I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered – and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can’t wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus.”

As for Wong, she insisted, “It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock’s greatest and most influential musicians of all time.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for UTOPIA)