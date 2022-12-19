Miley Cyrus Confirms New Music is on the Way

Earlier this month a series of posters featuring the tagline “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY” began popping up around Los Angeles.

Aptly, many fans began to get excited about the possibility of a follow-up to her 2020 release, Plastic Hearts. Now, the singer has confirmed the speculation by adding a countdown to her official website. The good news is: we only have to wait 12 days.

At publication time, the countdown reads “12 days and 13 hours” indicating that the impending project will drop on New Year’s, coinciding with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party that she will be co-hosting with Dolly Parton.

Not much else is known about the project other than the possible producer, Mike WiLL Made-It. The pair recently appeared in a picture together posted by Rae Sremmurd to Instagram along with the caption, “EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ.” They previously worked together on Cyrus’ 2013 album, BANGERZ.

The project will follow on the heels of Cyrus’ first live album, Attention: Miley Live. Released earlier this year, the LP saw tracks taken from the span of her career—from “Party in the U.S.A.” to “Plastic Hearts.” Elsewhere were covers of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!” Cyrus said at the time. “This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the setlist YOU created!”

Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party will feature the likes of Sia, Latto, and Sremmurd. She told Jimmy Fallon, “Sia is coming. She’s one of my favorite artists. We have Latto … Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine.”

She went on to reveal that “there are still more acts to come” and teased that the line-up is “very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”

Miley Cyrus (Photo: RCA Records)