Miley Cyrus Details Star-Studded New Year’s Eve Party with Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus has begun to unveil the guest list of her star-studded Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party this year.

Co-hosted by herself and her godmother, country superstar Dolly Parton, the second annual NBC holiday special will host Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd, the “Wrecking Ball” star recently revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

In conversation with the late-night television host, Cyrus gushed about her co-host this year, saying “Dolly loves Christmas. She loves the holidays. She’s like a little kid at Christmas time.”

When it comes to their New Year’s Eve special, however, the two stars are trying something new. “Dolly told me she wanted to do something different that she had never done before,” Cyrus explained. “And what I think I love about that is a lot of people feel that way around New Year’s. That resonates. I think everybody knows when the clock turns midnight, they think that we’re all going to magically change.”

Detailing the night’s festivities, she shared, “Sia is coming. She’s one of my favorite artists. We have Latto … Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine.”

There are still more acts to come. Cyrus plans to reveal more as the date approaches, but she described the night’s lineup as “very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”

Watch their conversation, below.

The previous years Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party saw Cyrus co-host alongside actor-comedian Pete Davidson. “No one wants to watch a perfect show,” Cyrus told Variety, recapping the night full of post-pandemic precautions and uncertainty. “I think everyone wants to watch something that is real and honest and genuine and authentic—which is relatable to the way that everyone celebrates at home.” That night hosted performances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and Cyrus herself.

“The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “We know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will premiere on NBC beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Photo credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC