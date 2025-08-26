Miley Cyrus Gives Billy Ray Cyrus the Gift of Music for His Birthday With Song “Secrets” Featuring Fleetwood Mac

The last few years came with more than a few bumps for Billy Ray Cyrus. Although continuing to expand his career in music, the singer took over headlines when he divorced Tish Finley in 2023 after years together. Marrying Firerose, they also divorced only one year later. Completely surrounded by heartbreak, it appeared that his daughter, Miley Cyrus, looked to celebrate her father’s birthday with a special gift from Fleetwood Mac.

Sharing a post on his Instagram page, Cyrus appeared in high spirits as he walked around a field, listening to the song “Secrets”, which was gifted to him by his daughter. He wrote, “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile.”

With endless mountains in the background and Cyrus showered with love, it appeared Miley knew exactly what he needed. Gaining over 32,000 likes, fans also celebrated the singer’s birthday, writing, “WOW! I love the song Billy Ray! It’s so beautiful! It’s a beautiful Birthday gift from your beautiful daughter Miley! Happy Birthday Billy Ray! I hope you’re having the best Birthday ever!”

Miley Cyrus Wants Her Father To “Be Happy”

Although his birthday, some fans couldn’t get over the talent of Miley. “Song sounds amazing. Wow she’s always been more talented than you honestly. Literally love her voice and everything she’s about.”

Not wanting to get into a competition with her father, Miley was simply happy to offer Cyrus a gift he wouldn’t soon forget. It comes as no surprise that the father and daughter went through some rough patches in the past. Once he divorced her mother, Finley, it took a moment for the singer to forgive her dad.

Once speaking about the moment and how she overcame her thoughts on the subject, Miley admitted, “At first, it’s hard because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’ So my adult self has caught up.”

With time healing old wounds, Miley’s heartfelt gesture shows that music still remains the strongest bond between father and daughter.

