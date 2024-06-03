Miley Cyrus: “I Literally Have to Access My Lawyer’s Office” to Contact Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have a special relationship. The Queen of Country is godmother to the “Flowers” singer, whom she has called “my little sweetheart.” The GRAMMY-winning pair even teamed up for a collaboration of Miley’s 2013 chart-topper “Wrecking Ball” on Dolly’s 2023 album Rockstar. You might think a bond that deep would mean unfettered access to the “Jolene” singer. And you would be wrong. Yes, that’s right: Miley has to fax Dolly just like everybody else.

There are a few universal truths in Music City. Vince Gill is the nicest guy in Nashville (unless you’re at a KISS concert.) If Willie Nelson offers you a joint, just say no. And, as Reba McEntire puts it, “You don’t call Dolly, you fax her.”

Even the “9 to 5” singer’s goddaughter is no exception. “I literally have to access my lawyer’s office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax,” Miley told W magazine in a recent interview.

Dolly made it clear during an October 2023 appearance on The View that she has zero interest in joining the world of 24/7 access. “I never did get into getting involved in all that because it’ll take up too much of my time,” she said. “So I just say, ‘Fax me! Fax me or call me and I’ll call you back.’”

Miley says the extra effort is worth it, though. “Dolly wrote to me to say: ‘How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach,'” the former Hannah Montana star told W. “It gets me choked up. I just love her so much.”

Miley Talks Beyoncé Collab: “A Dream Come True”

In February, Beyoncé dropped her hotly anticipated country debut, Cowboy Carter II, to much fanfare. The groundbreaking album featured many a star-studded duet, including the song “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus.

Speaking to W magazine, Miley revealed she penned the track “like, two and a half years ago.” When the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer reached out about a musical collaboration, Miley thought of the song right away.

“I told her, “We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said.

