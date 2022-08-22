Miley Cyrus May Join the Metaverse, Applies for NFT-Related Trademarks

Miley Cyrus is the latest artist to enter the metaverse after officially applying for two non-fungible token-related trademarks (NFTs).

On Aug. 16, Cyrus recently submitted two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for ‘Miley’ and ‘Miley Cyrus,’ according to Mike Kondoudis, an NFT and metaverse trademark attorney, who shared the filings on Twitter.

The trademarks, registered under serial numbers 97551201 and 97551195, hint at plans to release downloadable virtual goods, including art, clothing, jewelry, eyewear, footwear, bags, toys, video game equipment, characters, badges, and more, according to the filings.

#MileyCyrus has filed trademarks for MILEY

and MILEY CYRUS claiming plans for:

✅ Clothing + Energy drinks

✅ Entertainment services

✅ Virtual currency management software

✅ Virtual clothing, footwear, sports gear

…and more!

If Cyrus moves forward and releases virtual products and services, it would be the artist’s first independent venture into the metaverse. Cyrus recently made her metaverse debut as an avatar in Gucci Town on the gaming platform Roblox, as the face of the new Flora Gorgeous Jasmine campaign from Gucci Beauty.

The first fragrance for the brand in the metaverse features digital wearables and scavenger hunts along with a digital ad campaign, Flora Fantasy, where visitors can pose for selfies next to the avatar of Cyrus.

Most recently Billie Eilish and her company Lash Music LLC filed trademark applications for her name and the Blohsh logo.

Photo: RCA Records