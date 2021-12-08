Want To Be Snoop Dogg’s Virtual Neighbor? That’ll Cost $450,000

It’s no secret that NFT’s are all the rage today, both in the music industry and digital finance. And rapper-turned-businessman Snoop Dogg has dived in as deep as any.

NFTs, which stands for Non-Fungible Tokens, are digital objects that are one of a kind. And they are beginning to blend with another popular term in the world: The Metaverse.

The Metaverse is a digital space. Think: the Wild West but on computers. It’s a new realm. For evidence of this, see the video game that became popular in the early 2000s, Second Life, or even more rudimentary versions like The Sims.

Well, now there are new versions of Second Life and Snoop Dogg is in the middle of it.

An NFT collector recently spent $450,000 to be Snoop’s digital neighbor on a plot of digital land in the Snoopverse, which is an interactive world (like Second Life) that Snoop is developing with The Sandbox.

Other big names, such as the following popular television properties, own plots on the platform: The Walking Dead, The Smurfs, and the Care Bears.

“Snoop Dogg is building his mansion inside The Sandbox and YOU are invited to the party,” the Sandbox website reads.

“With the Party Pass, you can attend Snoop’s private metaverse party and get access to exclusive NFTs, priceless experiences, and a chance to have Snoop Dogg perform an exclusive concert on your LAND,” the website continues. “There will only ever be 1,000 passes available, create your account now to get your pass.”

This new digital real estate is lucrative, with plots totaling tens of millions on the providers like The Sandbox.

“Brands are scrambling to catch up,” Corey Herscu, a marketing and communications expert who advises NFT artists and companies, told Rolling Stone. “The next logical step is for them to start buying land and advertising in the metaverse.”

We’re a far cry from when our worries were just about what gin and juice combination would be best for the party.

Snoop also recently tweeted about more NFT opportunities, writing, “I’m paving new avenues for NFT growth through my Collab I got coming wit @Babolex on http://Solanart.io“