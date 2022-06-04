Morgan Wallen to Headline Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in 2023

As the 2022 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam gets underway in Panama City Beach, Florida this week (June 2-5), the festival has already announced the headliner for 2023. That headliner? None other than country superstar Morgan Wallen.

“Morgan Wallen is by far the most requested headliner we have ever had in the history of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam as the fans hear their lives in his music,” said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “Judging by the passionate crowd response tonight, we are all excited to welcome him to Panama City Beach!”

For those unaware, Wallen became a divisive figure for his use of a highly offensive racial slur caught on camera by his neighbor. While the industry condemned Wallen, his fans and supporters rallied behind him, resulting in a surge in record sales. After laying low throughout 2021, Wallen has been slowly making his way back to the public stage in 2022—appearing at a Jason Aldean concert with friend Hardy, accepting his award for Album of the Year for “Dangerous: The Double Album at the ACM Awards and making his first performance at a major award show, since the incident, at the Billboard Music Awards, where he was awarded with Top Country Male Artist.

“Morgan’s lyrics are about living in small towns, the way you can get pulled away by your dreams and the things or loves you leave behind, that’s real-life … and his fans and our jammers see and live that stuff every day,” ” adds Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon. “The way his music is connecting makes him the perfect headliner for us.”

Tickets for next year’s festival were immediately made available HERE. The 11th annual event will take place over four days— June 1-4, 2023. Additional headliners and the full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

Photo by John Shearer / EBMedia