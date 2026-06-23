Miranda Lambert Continues Her Country Disco Era With New Song “Till the Going’s Gone”

Thanks to songs like “Gunpowder & Lead” and “Kerosene”, Miranda Lambert proved herself to be the last country singer any person wanted to mess with. Those same songs helped Lambert become a leading voice in the genre. Her talents also brought her more than a few accolades, including three Grammy Awards. While known for her unique style and voice, in 2025, Lambert shocked fans when she explored a blend between country and disco. And now, she is back at it with her newest single, “Till the Going’s Gone.”

After spending over two decades in country music, Lambert sought to make a change. That change first came when she switched labels, singing with MCA. Ready to start a new chapter in her career, the singer released “Crisco,” which fused the sounds of disco with country legends like Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell.

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Posting a video about her newest song, “Till the Going’s Gone”, on Instagram, Lambert kept it simple with two bedazzled cans reading “country and disco.” She wrote in the caption, “Gotta keep groovin. ‘Till the Going’s Gone.’” As for the release date, the song will land on streaming platforms on June 26.

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Miranda Lambert “Can’t Believe” It Has Taken This Long

Discussing the new direction of her discography, Lambert explained how she wanted to find the perfect balance between fresh and familiar. “We wanted something that feels familiar but also fresh, which is really hard to do. We leaned into all the things I grew up loving about country music – Glen Campbell, Kenny and Dolly; very ’70s and ’80s.”

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Not knowing how the finished product would sound, Lambert was stunned that she never thought to blend the two genres. “It’s a fun mix of all these sides of country music that I’ve never fully explored before, even down to using strings in a bigger way. I almost can’t believe I’ve made this many records without really going there, but it was magical to hear how much strings can transform a song.”

With fans already excited for Friday, many urged Lambert to stop releasing singles and drop an entire album full of disco and country. While a great idea, the singer has remained focused on the now. But judging by the reaction online, that dream might soon become a reality.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)