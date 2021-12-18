Miranda Lambert Brings Christmas Cheer to 13 Pet Shelters This Holiday Season

Miranda Lambert, a.k.a. animal lover extraordinaire, is using her powers for good.

If you know of Lambert, you know she is has a special place in her heart for all animals and advocates for those furry friends who can’t speak for themselves. Even going so far as to create her own MuttNation Foundation, an organization that promotes the adoption of shelter pets, advances spay & neuter, and educates the public about the benefits of these actions.

So that’s why her most recent action makes perfect sense.

The “House That Built Me” singer started off the holiday on a charitable note by teaming up with Tractor Supply Company, the exclusive retailer for Miranda’s MuttNation pet line and pet foods, to help local shelters during the holiday season.

Lambert visited a Tractor Supply store in Franklin, Tennessee, purchased thousands of dollars of pet food, toys, and supplies, and made surprise stops at three local shelters— Williamson County Animal Center, Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control, and Nashville Humane Association—donating the goods.

“This time of year, it’s so important to remember shelter animals everywhere. These three shelters have been important local partners to MuttNation over the past several years, and we all know how tough it’s been for them,” she said in a statement. “I just wanted to show my appreciation.”

But wait there’s more. Tractor Supply Company then turned the tables on Lambert, surprising her by giving $1,000 gift cards to 10 shelters and rescues across the nation that help senior pets and/or pets with special needs.

“MuttNation’s Love Harder campaign to raise awareness for dogs that are less frequently adopted has been an inspiration to all of us at Tractor Supply,” said TSC’s Nicole Logan, Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Management. “We share Miranda’s affection for all shelter animals and wanted to support her efforts during this special time of year.”

The 10 shelters receiving $1,000 Tractor Supply gift cards are: Blind Dog Rescue Alliance (Boothwyn, PA), Deaf Dogs Rock (Salem VA), Gray Muzzle (Raleigh, NC), Heath’s Haven Rescue (Post Falls, ID), Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (San Francisco, CA), Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary (Mt. Juliet, TN), Pets With Disabilities (Frederick, MD), Rolling Dog Farm (Lancaster, NH), The Sanctuary For Senior Dogs (Cleveland, OH) and Vintage Paws (Sarasota, FL).

Check out the video Lambert posted on Instagram as she shops to help our four-legged friends.

“Don’t forget about the shelter pets and shelter workers during the holidays!” she wrote.

“Thank you @TractorSupply for helping us spread the love 💖.”

Lambert and team encourage everyone to remember shelter pets this time of year and consider donating and supporting your local shelter.

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans