Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Awards Over $250K to 52 Shelters Across The US

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company, the biggest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., have joined forces once again for the third year in a row.

Their collaboration aims to contribute over $250,000 to animal shelters throughout the country. By means of MuttNation’s Mutts Across America initiative, a shelter or foster-based rescue in each state, and an additional “wildcard” selection, will receive an unexpected $5,000 grant as a token of recognition.

“Mutts Across America is MuttNation’s cornerstone – it was our first signature program,” Lambert said via a press release. “These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets. We’re so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals’ lives we can change.”

Sharing the good news on Instagram, she revealed, “MUTTS ACROSS AMERICA IS BACK! It’s one of my favorite @MuttNation programs because we surprise a shelter in each state with a $5,000 grant, thanks to MuttNation Foundation and @tractorsupply. And this year we’re supporting some of the #LoveHarder shelters that help the dogs that have the hardest time getting adopted.

For the past nine years, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program has been providing assistance to over 450 shelters, offering grants totaling more than $1.75 million. Tractor Supply, on the other hand, forged a partnership with MuttNation in 2021.

“Shelter pets have our hearts at Tractor Supply. Miranda’s passion for this cause and the work she has done through MuttNation truly inspire us and supporting their work is a privilege and joy. These shelters are saving the lives of animals and pets and providing the care they need as they wait for their future owners,” Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply stated.

Every year, MuttNation meticulously researches and selects deserving organizations to be honored with annual grants. This year, they are specifically recognizing exceptional shelters that cater to seniors, special needs dogs, large dogs, and pit mixes who face challenges in finding adoptive homes. The selection process for Mutts Across America doesn’t involve any applications, and the recipients are surprised without any advance notice when they receive the grant.

