The Top 10 Classic Animated Disney Movie Songs

Hello and Merry Christmas. For some of us, the day means family, a tree, and opening thoughtful gifts. For others, it’s take-out Chinese food (yum!) and NBA basketball games. But for all of us, it means Disney movies.

There is something about Disney movies that makes everyone feel like a kid again. They’re filled with wonder, colorful animation, and important life lessons of friendship. Those movies, of course, also include the more recent offerings from Pixar.

So, on this delightful holiday, we thought we’d share with you our Top 10 favorite classic Disney movie songs.

10. “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, First Part”

9. “Be Our Guest”

8. “Un Poco Loco”

7. “Dig A Little Deeper”

6. “Whistle Stop”

5. “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You”

4. “Circle Of Life”

3. “Friend Like Me”

2. “Let It Go”

1. “You’ve Got A Friend In Me”