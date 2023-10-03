Dolly Parton’s Pet Apparel Line Supporting National Dog Adoption Event This Week

Dolly Parton’s pet apparel line, Doggy Parton, is supporting one of a series of charitable events scheduled for October 7 that will encourage the adoption of dogs currently housed in 43 animal shelters across the U.S.

Parton’s pooch-centric company is joining forces with non-profits Dogs Playing for Life and Petco Love, the BOBS from Skechers brand, and rockers Rick Springfield and Ace Von Johnson to promote the National Playgroup Rockstars Adoption events.

The participating shelters will showcase various social dogs in their care, dubbed “Playgroup Rockstars,” as they play together while allowing potential adopters observe and interact with them. For those adopting dogs at the events, adoption fees will be waived.

Parton will provide items from her Doggy Parton apparel line, which is available at Petco, for dogs to wear at the event held at Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Johnson, who currently plays guitar with the veteran metal band L.A. Guns, will be in attendance at the Franklin event.

“Adopting my dogs from a shelter was the best decision I could have made,” Johnson said in a press release. “We need to rally as many pet lovers as possible at these Playgroup Rockstars events so they can truly see how wonderful these shelter dogs are, and hopefully they will meet their new best friend.”

Added Springfield, “Dogs are the real Rock Stars. They have a way of showing you unconditional love and loyalty, but also, they are a blast! These Rockstars will certainly put on a show for you at the adoption events, when they get to play together and enjoy their day.”

Dogs Playing for Life is an organization that seeks to help improve the quality of life of shelter dogs through a variety of specially designed programs.

For a full list of shelters hosting the October 7 adoption events, and to find out more about the events, visit PlaygroupRockstars.com.

