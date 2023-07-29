Mishka Wraps West Coast Run with American Idol’s Iam Tongi

The reggae singer-songwriter Mishka, who has been captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics has found himself in the opening slot for American Idol winner Iam Tongi.

The Maui-based, Bermuda-born singer-songwriter joined Tongi as direct support on his California run, with stops in Ventura, Los Angeles, and Santa Cruz. The duo recently wrapped a two-night run at the Troubador in West Hollywood, California on July 24-25 and one night in Santa Cruz, California on July 28.

Tongi announced his run of shows in June on social media, writing, “I’ll be seeing you on the road this summer. Some tickets are already available at the link in my bio & more will be available soon – check the individual festival/venue websites for full details!”

Following his run with Tongi, Mishka is set to make his way to the UK before returning to the US for an array of headline shows, including performances at Rams Head On Stage, Eddie’s Attic, Broward Center For Performing Arts, and Key West Theater. He will later join Donavon Frankenreiter and Devon Allman as direct support this fall.

With the release of his latest studio album, THIS LOVE, Mishka showcases his versatile talents.

I’ll be seeing you on the road this summer! 🤙🏾 Some tickets are already available at the link in my bio & more will be available soon – check the individual festival/venue websites for full details! pic.twitter.com/TU2CLiQHZv — Iam Tongi (@wtongi) June 20, 2023

AUG. 27

Mishka @ Rams Head Live! – Baltimore, MD

SEPT. 3

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All” American Tour – St Charles, IL

SEPT. 4

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All” American Tour – St Louis, MO

SEPT. 5

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All” American Tour – Fayetteville, AR

SEPT. 6

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All” American Tour – New Orleans, LA

SEPT. 7

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All” American Tour – Cedar Park, TX

SEPT. 8

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All” American Tour – Oklahoma City, OK

SEPT. 9

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All” American Tour – Wichita, KS

Photo by Stefan M. Prager/Redferns