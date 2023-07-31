Danny Gokey Announces Stay Strong Fall Tour

On the heels of his recent Jesus People Tour, Danny Gokey is announcing dates for his Stay Strong Tour coming this fall.

The 26-date trek kicks off on September 21 in Williamsport, Maryland, making stops in Youngstown, Ohio; Macon, Georgia; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Mobile, Alabama and Virginia Beach, Virginia before wrapping on November 19 in Montgomery, Alabama.

“This tour is gonna be a little different from my normal tours, so if you’ve seen me in the past, come expecting something new,” shares Gokey in a statement. “In addition to all of the fan favorites you know, there may be a sneak peek of some new music I’ve been working on, too. Not only that, but I can’t wait for you to hear Austin French (he’s such an encourager), and introduce you to an awesome new talent, Natalie Layne. I’m really looking forward to joining with them in bringing these special nights and uplifting messages of hope through music. And, if you know me, there will be plenty of fun moments thrown in too!”

Joining Gokey on the tour will be Austin French and newcomer Natalie Layne. “I am super excited to hit the road with Danny. I have been encouraged by his music for so long,” French said in a statement. “I can’t wait to join him on stage to share Jesus with people all over the country this fall!”

According to the release, “the upcoming tour will feature a unique opportunity to hear new arrangements of old favorites, as well as some of the stories behind the songs that will inspire, refresh and challenge you to ‘stay strong’ in the midst of whatever life might bring.”

“Stay Strong” Tour Dates:



Sept. 21 Williamsport, MD

Sept. 22 East Falmouth, MA

Sept. 23 Montgomery, NY

Sept. 24 Youngstown, OH

Sept. 28 Huntington, WV

Sept. 29 Somerset, KY

Sept. 30 Macon, GA

Oct. 01 Fayetteville, NC

Oct. 26 Grand Rapids (Hudsonville), MI

Oct. 27 Green Bay, WI

Oct. 28 Fort Wayne, IN

Oct. 29 Davenport, IN

Nov. 02 Longview, TX

Nov. 03 College Station, TX

Nov. 04 Lafayette, LA

Nov. 05 Mobile, AL

Nov. 07 Evansville, IN

Nov. 09 Springfield, OH

Nov. 10 Bensalem, PA

Nov. 11 Woodbridge, VA

Nov. 12 Elign, SC

Nov. 14 Virginia Beach, VA

Nov. 16 Winterville, NC

Nov. 17 North Charleston, SC

Nov. 18 Toccoa Falls, GA

Nov. 19 Montgomery, AL

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images