Molly Tuttle & Madison Cunningham Honor Sheryl Crow With Beautiful “Strong Enough” Video

Photo by Zach Pigg and Chelsea Rochelle

With two guitars and two microphones in tow, Molly Tuttle and Madison Cunningham head out into the wilderness for a beautiful performance piece of Sheryl Crow’s 1993 hit single “Strong Enough.” A dense fog floats in the background, giving the moment a particularly ethereal quality. When I’ve shown you that I just don’t care / When I’m throwing punches in the air, sings Tuttle. When I’m broken down and I can’t stand / Would you be man enough to be my man?

“I have been a fan of Madison’s music since discovering her amazing album ‘Who Are You Now’ in 2019. We got to jam together on a music cruise we were both part of in 2020 right before the shutdown and I’ve been dying to play music with her again,” shares Tuttle in a press statement. “Since Madison is such an incredible triple threat as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter, I thought it would be fun to pay tribute to another badass singer/songwriter/instrumentalist who inspires us both, Sheryl Crow.”

Cunningham chimes in, “Molly is a gem and one incredible artist, so naturally I jumped at the chance to join forces with her on our duet/cover of ‘Strong Enough.’ I love this song! It does such a novel job at embodying the age-old doubt of walking into a relationship, told from the female/working woman’s perspective. I’ve never quite heard a song reflect that sentiment so powerfully, or if I have, this is the only one that mattered.”

Tuttle’s “Strong Enough” is lifted from her new covers EP, …but I’d rather be with you, too, which also includes collaborations with Iron & Wine and Nathaniel Rateliff. It serves as the follow up to last year’s full-length …but I’d rather be with you, a 10-track passion project featuring covers of The National’s “Fake Empire,” FKA Twigs’ “Mirrored Heart,” and “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles, among others.

Leave a Reply

Volk Welcomes You To ‘Cashville’ and Destroys The Idea of Genres

We Were Sharks Find Newer Highs on Fourth Album ‘New Low’