Molly Tuttle & Madison Cunningham Honor Sheryl Crow With Beautiful “Strong Enough” Video

With two guitars and two microphones in tow, Molly Tuttle and Madison Cunningham head out into the wilderness for a beautiful performance piece of Sheryl Crow’s 1993 hit single “Strong Enough.” A dense fog floats in the background, giving the moment a particularly ethereal quality. When I’ve shown you that I just don’t care / When I’m throwing punches in the air, sings Tuttle. When I’m broken down and I can’t stand / Would you be man enough to be my man?

“I have been a fan of Madison’s music since discovering her amazing album ‘Who Are You Now’ in 2019. We got to jam together on a music cruise we were both part of in 2020 right before the shutdown and I’ve been dying to play music with her again,” shares Tuttle in a press statement. “Since Madison is such an incredible triple threat as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter, I thought it would be fun to pay tribute to another badass singer/songwriter/instrumentalist who inspires us both, Sheryl Crow.”

Cunningham chimes in, “Molly is a gem and one incredible artist, so naturally I jumped at the chance to join forces with her on our duet/cover of ‘Strong Enough.’ I love this song! It does such a novel job at embodying the age-old doubt of walking into a relationship, told from the female/working woman’s perspective. I’ve never quite heard a song reflect that sentiment so powerfully, or if I have, this is the only one that mattered.”

Tuttle’s “Strong Enough” is lifted from her new covers EP, …but I’d rather be with you, too, which also includes collaborations with Iron & Wine and Nathaniel Rateliff. It serves as the follow up to last year’s full-length …but I’d rather be with you, a 10-track passion project featuring covers of The National’s “Fake Empire,” FKA Twigs’ “Mirrored Heart,” and “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles, among others.