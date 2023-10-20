Lainey Wilson Announces Country’s Cool Again North American Tour for 2024

2023 has been a big year for Lainey Wilson. The singer/songwriter/actress has added multiple awards to her already-full trophy case. Additionally, she’s the most-nominated artist at the CMA Awards for the second year in a row. Now, Wilson is looking to make 2024 even bigger with a huge North American tour.

Earlier today, Wilson announced her Country’s Cool Again Tour. The 37-stop trek kicks off on May 31 at Nashville, Tennessee’s Ascend Amphitheater. Then, it comes to an end on November 15 in Monroe, Louisiana at the Monroe Civic Center.

I’m bringin’ some country to a city near you in 2024 with my buddies @ianmunsick, @thejacksondean, & @zachtopmusic. 🤠✨Join the Wild Horses at https://t.co/Sv175QTMdh to get exclusive access to #CountrysCoolAgain tour presale tickets & VIP packages starting Monday, 10/23. pic.twitter.com/0vPdFkiVi8 — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) October 20, 2023

Wilson won’t be on the road alone, though. She’s bringing some of the best up-and-comers country music has to offer with her. Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top will provide support at various stops during the tour.

In a press release, Wilson said, “Nothing gets me buzzin’ like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd.” Then, she added, “I want to give a big thank you to all of the fans who have continuously showed up and showed out this year. We can’t wait to see you nationwide on the Country’s Cool Again Tour.”

Tickets go on sale for most dates next Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can get tickets through StubHub HERE. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.

Fans who attend the Country’s Cool Again Tour may get to hear some new music. Earlier this month, Wilson said that she plans to get in the studio in November. After making her relationship with former NFL player Devlin Hodges public back in May, she’s ready to record some love songs.

Wilson also said her new music will show a different side of her as a songwriter. “I’m in love which is weird for me that I’m actually able to write those kinds of songs,” she said.

5/31 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Ascend Amphitheater *^

6/14 – Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *^

6/15 – Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank NH Pavilion *^

6/20 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *^

6/21 – Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *^

6/26 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall *^

6/28 – Bridgeport, Connecticut @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *^

6/29 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *^

8/8 – Huntsville, Alabama @ The Orion Amphitheater *^

8/9 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove *^

8/10 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP *^

8/22 – Prescott Valley, Arizona @ Findlay Toyota Center +^

8/23 – Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +^

8/24 – Concord, California @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord +^

9/1 – Los Angeles, California @ The Greek Theatre +^

9/13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre +^

9/14 – Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center +^

9/15 – Missoula, Montana @ University of Montana – Adams Center +^

9/19 – Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center +% ON SALE NOV 3

9/20 – Lake Tahoe/Stateline, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys + ^

9/26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena + ^

9/27 – Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre + ^ ON SALE DEC 1

9/28 – Ridgefield, Washington @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater + ^ ON SALE NOV 17

10/10 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena + ^

10/18 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Red Hat Amphitheater *^

10/19 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

10/20 – Wilmington, North Carolina @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *^

10/24 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens *^

10/25 – Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre *^

10/26 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Petersen Events Center *^

11/1 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena + ^

11/2 – Evansville, Indiana @ Ford Center *^

11/3 – Charleston, West Virginia @ Charleston Coliseum *^

11/7 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center + ^

11/8 – Omaha, Nebraska @ CHI Health Center + ^

11/9 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford Premier Center + ^ ON SALE NOV 17

11/15- Monroe, Louisiana @ Monroe Civic Center *^

* – Ian Munsick

^ – Zach Top

+ – Jackson Dean

% – To Be Announced

Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

