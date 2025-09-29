Morgan Wallen Donates Additional $50,000 for His Hometown’s Baseball Fields: “It’s Not Just Our Names on the Signs That Make Us Feel Honored”

Over the last several years, Morgan Wallen has generously donated money back to his hometown and its surrounding areas. Previous gifts from Wallen include donations to The Salvation Army Knoxville and the Second Harvest of East Tennessee. The latter was donated after the wreckage of Hurricane Helene in the fall of 2024.

In addition to those donations, Wallen also gave Gibbs Ruritan Park $140,000 last year. That donation upgraded facilities and sent roughly 300 kids to a University of Tennessee baseball camp, which transpired just this last weekend on September 28. During that camp session, the Morgan Wallen Foundation revealed that it is donating another $50,000 to improve the conditions of the baseball fields in the park.

Regarding the donation, Wallen’s mother and Program Director for the Morgan Wallen Foundation, Lesli Wallen, stated, “It’s not just our names on the signs that make us feel honored…It’s what it represents—years of community, hard work, shared memories and the incredible young people who have grown through Gibbs Youth Sports and will continue to do so,” via Knox News.

Gibbs Ruritan Park named two fields after Wallen’s parents—Lesli Wilder Field and Tommy Wayne Field.

Morgan Wallen’s Deep Pockets Have Consistently Gone To Good

As stated previously, Morgan Wallen has consistently donated money to his hometown and its surrounding areas. And not just in times of crisis, may we add. Other than the donations to the Salvation Army Knoxville, the Second Harvest of East Tennessee, and Gibbs Ruritan Park, Wallen has also given a substantial amount of money to his high school, Gibbs High School.

Outside of sports, in 2023, Morgan Wallen’s foundation also wrote a check for $35,000 to provide instruments to the school’s students. The donations mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Morgan Wallen Foundation. Which, according to Knox News, is funded by $3 of every Morgan Wallen ticket sold.

Morgan Wallen recently wrapped up the massive tour for his I’m The Problem album, which certainly helped with this generous donation, and will for others. At the moment, there is no telling what Wallen will do next. Another album, another donation, or both? Time will tell.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images