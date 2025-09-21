3 of Morgan Wallen’s Best Lyrics From His Most Underrated Songs

By now, Morgan Wallen has proven his ability to write a song. Wallen has penned some of his biggest hits, including “More Than My Hometown”, “Thought You Should Know”, “You Proof”, and more. But there are still plenty of songs that Wallen wrote, and wrote well, which didn’t get the same attention as his chart-topping singles.

We found three of Morgan Wallen’s best lyrics from his most underrated songs.

“Gone Girl”

When Morgan Wallen released his debut If I Know Me album in 2018, likely no one, including Wallen, could have predicted the massive career he would have. The record includes “Gone Girl,” a song Wallen wrote with HARDY, Deric Ruttan, JessiAlexander, and Cameron Montgomery.

It may have been early in his career, but Wallen was already proving his ability to use imagery in his songs.

“Gone Girl” says in part, “Go get a little gone girl on the black Jack label / In the middle of a dirt road dance floor / Way out, nobody in our business / Just us and the crickets and the good Lord / Stars gonna burn on out, moon gonna sneak on down / We could have a hell of a time, I’ll get to makin’ you mine / With the rest of what’s left of the night, ’til it’s gone girl.”

“Livin’ The Dream”

“Livin’ The Dream” was a moderate hit for Wallen when it was released in 2020. The song is on his Dangerous: The Double Album. But compared to most of Wallen’s singles, “Livin’ The Dream” was largely passed over, barely breaking the Top 20.

Wallen penned “Livin’ The Dream” with HARDY, Ben Burgess, and Jacob Durrett. At the time, Wallen’s superstar career was just beginning to reach stratospheric heights. He likely could have never predicted how far his fame would take him in the five years since then. But even when writing “Livin’ The Dream”, Wallen hints that his level of fame might be getting out of control.

“Between alcohol and women and Aderall and adrenaline / I don’t ever get no rest,” Wallen sings. “Sign my life away to be the life of the party / Yeah, to everybody else / I look like a rockstar, in and out of cop cars / Livin’ out a suitcase, trashin’ hotel bars / If I see the sunrise, it’s ’cause I stayed up all night / Drinkin’ ’cause I need to, damn it, what a good life.”

“It shows a different side of all the glamorous things that I get to be a part of, too,” Wallen says (via Songfacts). “And I didn’t write that song for pity or for anyone to feel sorry for me. I just wanted to show a different side. Everybody thinks that you know you get so far, you get famous, and that everything’s just awesome. And most of it is. But I just wanted people to see the different side of that, and I feel like we accomplished it with that song.”

“Kick Myself”

Wallen puts a unique twist on “Kick Myself”. The song is written by Wallen, along with Ryan Vojtesak, Keith Smith, James Maddocks, and Grady Block.

Acknowledging that he is the problem, a song that is ironically on his latest I’m The Problem album, Wallen sings, “Kicked the bottle, kicked the bag / Scratched the Broadway off the map

Baby, that’d work if I was someone else / Kicked the strangers out my bed / Kicked the voices out my head / Did my best but I just can’t kick myself / Me, myself, and I / These rambling ways won’t ever die / Lord knows that my mama tried / But I just can’t kick myself.”

“I have been a problem, for sure,” Wallen says. “And I’ve got no problem admitting that. But there are other sides to me as well… Do I still want to be the problem? Is it time to move past that phase in my life? I think it probably is.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024