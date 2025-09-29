Most of Kansas’ Classic Lineup Reunited for Encore Performance at Recent Concert in Prog-Rockers’ Home State

Kansas fans who attended the veteran prog-rockers’ concert on Friday, September 26, in Bonner Springs, Kansas, were treated to a very special encore. Nearly all of the surviving members of the band’s classic early lineup reunited to perform a couple of tunes with the group’s current incarnation.

The performance featured Kansas co-founding guitarist/keyboardist and principal songwriter Kerry Livgren and original bassist Dave Hope as special guests. Also performing with the band were founding drummer Phil Ehart, who has been on a lengthy hiatus from the group because of heart issues, and longtime guitarist Rich Williams, who has been limiting his touring with Kansas because of problems with his eyesight.

Livgren, Hope, Ehart, and Williams all participated in performances of the 1980 hit “Hold On” and the band’s 1976 signature anthem “Carry On Wayward Son.”

Missing from the band’s classic lineup were longtime lead singer/keyboardist Steve Walsh and late violinist/vocalist Robby Steinhardt. Walsh left Kansas in 2014, while Steinhardt died of a heart attack in 2021 at age 71.

You can check out fan-shot footage of the “Hold On” and “Carry On Wayward Son” performances on YouTube. Kansas also posted photos from the concert on its social media pages.

The show took place at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. Williams played during the entire second half of the gig. He and Hope also performed with Kansas on its next concert, on September 27 in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox theater.

More About Kansas

Kansas’ current lineup features Ehart, Williams, lead singer/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, guitarists Zak Rizvi and Scott Bernard, keyboardist Tom Brislin, violinist/rhythm guitarist Joe Deninzon, bassist Dan McGowan, and touring drummer Eric Holmquist.

Holmquist has been filling in for Ehart since early 2024, when Phil suffered a major heart attack. Williams announced in August 2025 that he will be touring less with Kansas because difficulties in traveling due to a worsening condition of macular degeneration. Bernard was hired as an additional guitarist, although Rich plans to keep performing with the group when he is able.

Kansas’ Upcoming Tour Plans

Kansas has about 30 upcoming concerts lined up, through a February 13, 2026, performance in Terre Haute, Indiana. The band also will be performance on next year’s ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise in March.

Kansas’ next concert takes place this Wednesday, October 1, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Check out all of the band’s tour dates at KansasBand.com.

(Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)