Morgan Wallen Is Usurped by Ella Langley, Who Scores a Career-First Feat

Ella Langley can now add another accomplishment to her already hugely successful year. With “Choosin’ Texas,” the breakout country star earned her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs Chart.

This week, the track jumped from the chart’s No. 4 position to replace Morgan Wallen’s “I Got Better” as the top song. Langley co-wrote the track with Miranda Lambert, an experienced she recently discussed with Music Mayhem Magazine.

“I’ve looked up to Miranda Lambert for as long as I’ve known who she was,” Langley said. “Getting the chance to write ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with her and a couple of other songs off this record, it was just one of the coolest things. I mean, who gets to do something they dreamed about as a little kid? That little kid got to come out and experience that day. It was awesome.”

Ella Langley’s Big Year

Speaking to Country Living, Langley revealed how the song came to be.

“Miranda, being from Texas, started telling us one of her wild stories about drinkin’ and doing something ridiculous, and I said, ‘Well, she’s from Texas, I can tell,’” Langley recalled. “As soon as I said that, we all just looked at each other like—’Yep, that’s it! That’s the next song.’ She’s from Texas, the girl he went with. And I thought, ‘Well…you know I love a song like that.’”

Lambert was on board too, explaining, “Ella may have grown up in Alabama, but she has a rowdy, fiery side that us Texas women recognize and respect.”

“She’s an artist through and through, and it was important to me to let her artistry shine through at every stage of the process, from co-writing to co-producing,” she said. “I’m so proud of how ‘Choosin’ Texas’ does that, and can’t wait to see the world continue to get to know Ella through this song.”

This isn’t Langley’s first time on the charts. Her and Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” previously captured the top spot on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

The success of “Choosin’ Texas” came shortly after Langley’s big night at the CMA Awards. Langley, who won ACMs earlier this year, won Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for her and Green’s wildly popular duet.