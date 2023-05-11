MTV EMAs Set to Be Held in Paris for The First Time Since 1995

The MTV EMAs will be heading to the city of love. The network announced that the star-studded affair will take place in Paris, France, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. It’s been nearly 27 years since the award show was held in Paris. The show took place at the Le Zénith in 1995, the first arena in the country’s capital. It was led by fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on MTV in over 150 countries.

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest nights in music globally, and this year we’ll continue its legacy of delivering iconic performances and recognizing music’s brightest stars,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events at Paramount and chief content officer, music for Paramount+. “Paris is a culture-rich city celebrated across the world for its incredible music, art and fashion, and at this year’s show we’ll unite massive talent from a local and global level reaching fans everywhere for a supercharged, music experience that only MTV can provide.”

The network has yet to reveal additional information about the show. The hosts and venue for the 2023 MTV EMAs will be announced at a later time. The nominees have not been released.

Paramount Global brought their show to Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2022 and Budapest, Hungary, in 2021. Last year, Rita Ora and world-renowned filmmaker Taika Waititi served as hosts. Taylor Swift left the 2022 ceremony with four wins—Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and Bebe Rexha received recognition as well.

Since the first broadcast in 1994, the show has hit 23 European cities. Paris, Berlin, Milan, Frankfurt, and Rotterdam have housed the award show twice, and London is the only city that has welcomed the MTV EMAs three times.

The announcement comes on the heels of Paramount shutting down MTV News and removing 25% of the company’s workforce in the United States. The division covered everything from pop culture to politics, which became the go-to source for Generation X/ Millennials.

“As a result, we have made the very hard but necessary decision to reduce our domestic team by approximately 25%,” wrote Chris McCarthy, head of Paramount Media Networks, MTV, and Showtime in a memo. “Through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward.”

