Ed Sheeran, BTS, Lil Nas X, and More Honored at the MTV European Music Awards

MTV hosted its annual EMA—or, European Music Awards—in Budapest, Hungary. And during the ceremony, some of the world’s biggest and best pop stars received honors.
Hosted by the California-born artist Saweetie, the EMAs, which have been going on annually throughout countries in Europe since 1994, showcased some stellar performances and familiar faces.
Past EMAs have taken place in London, Milan, Glasgow, and many other legendary cities.
Performances this year came from Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, and more. Justin Bieber led the show with eight nominations, including Best Artist. Though others like Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sheeran all had a number of nominations.
In the end, Sheeran took home Best Artist and Best Song, BTS won for Best Pop, Lil Nas X won for Best Video, Måneskin won for Best Rock and Saweetie took home Best New Artist.
Accepting the award, Måneskin said: “First of all we wanted to say thank you to all our fans and the people that have supported us. We love you. But, we also wanna say that people usually told us we are not gonna make it with our music, well, I guess you were wrong”
Check out a full list of winners below, along with some videos from the night’s star-studded showcase.
Best Artist
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
WINNER: Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”
Best Video
WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift: “Willow”
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Best New
WINNER: Saweetie
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
WINNER: Måneskin
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
The Killers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Yungblud
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Your Power”
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”
Girl in Red: “Serotonin”
H.E.R.: “Fight For You”
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best U.S. Act
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Generation Change Award
WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi