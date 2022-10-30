Muddy Waters’ Son, Mud Morganfield, to Release New Album ‘Portrait’

Muddy Waters’ son, Mud Morganfield, is set to release his new LP, Portrait, this winter.

The offspring of the legendary guitarist said the forthcoming record will drop on November 11. The new album is out on Delmark Records and Morganfield will record the album release party at The Venue (in Aurora, Illinois) on December 23.

According to a press statement, “Portrait offers fourteen powerful numbers by Muddy Waters’ eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by a constellation of first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters’ final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith, and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds. All tracks have been remastered especially for this first Mud Morganfield album on Delmark Records. Unreleased tracks include a Mud Morganfield original, ‘Praise Him,’ as well as a cover of the iconic tune ‘Good Morning Little School Girl.’”

“Mud Morganfield has grown into a superstar on the blues circuit,” said Kreher of Waters’ son, “Certainly, there will be comparisons to his dad, but that can be expected and rightly so. Mud comes as close to the Muddy experience as one can get. He will always pay tribute to his dad with the Chicago blues ensemble sound that Muddy created. But Mud was also brought up musically when soul, Motown, and R&B ruled the world. Mud played bass and performed with bands playing the hits of that era. This, along with his blues pedigree, has influenced Mud’s own songwriting skills, which are constantly evolving.”

