Luke Bryan Brings Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Onstage

There seems to be a trend with musicians bringing political figures to the stage as of late.

Whether it’s Willie Nelson jamming with Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Kacey Musgraves getting a beer from Beto or now Luke Bryan bringing up Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, there seems to be something a-brewin’.

It must be election season.

Indeed, Bryan, a judge on American Idol, came out onstage at a recent show over the weekend and the crowd enjoyed the cameo.

“We’re gonna have some fun and we’re gonna raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida, alright? said Bryan, who was born in Georgia. “Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the stage, Governor Ron DeSantis!”

The crowd then erupted in applause for the Sunshine State leader. Some fans could be heard shouting, “Hell, yeah!”

DeSantis, wearing his now-signature blue vest and denim jeans, then flung out some hats, presumably promoting his campaign for re-election.

DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here. pic.twitter.com/WHelgPCxM1 — Bonnie Upright, APR (@bonnieupright) October 29, 2022

We expect more of these types of events to take place between now and the official election day.

What do you think of musicians mixing with campaigns? With Nelson and Musgraves hanging with Beto or Bryan with DeSantis? Comment below.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage