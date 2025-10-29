Mumford & Sons Set To Release New Album ‘Prizefighter’ Featuring Hozier, Chris Stapleton, and Gracie Abrams

Acclaimed folk rock band Mumford & Sons will release their sixth studio LP, Prizefighter, on February 13, 2026, via Island Records. Produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studios in New York, Mumford & Sons shared a taste of the album last week by releasing the single “Rubber Band Man” featuring Irish artist Hozier.

Other than Hozier, Prizefighter will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton on the opening track “Here”, Gracie Abrams on “Badlands”, and Gigi Perez on “Icarus”. The release of Prizefighter comes nearly a year after the release of their March 2025 album, Rushmere. Before the release of that album, Mumford & Sons hadn’t released an album in seven years, as their prior release was Delta in 2018.

Mumford & Sons Says ‘Prizefighter’ Is the Best Music They’ve Ever Made

In a social media post, posted today, October 29, 2026, Mumford & Sons wrote, “It’s been hard to keep this one under wraps because we’re about as excited as we’ve ever been to release a record.”

“We think Prizefighter is the best music we’ve ever made, and we’ve never been happier doing it. With the help of our old friend @aarondessner, we found this creative flow that brought out the best in us as artists, and made us feel comfortable in our skins, and confident in what we have to bring to this mad world of music.” “We cannot f—g wait for you to hear it,” the post concluded.

In light of the album’s announcement, the band spoke with People and disclosed that the album’s creation features more artists than just the three of them, as well as the four previously mentioned. “We were in equal measure, striving and also confident in our ability to be able to open the door, allow different people in. Some of them are featured, some of them are not. There are other people you’ll see in the liner notes who make their way into the writing of these songs or into the performance on the songs,” Ben Lovett told People.

According to People, a few of the names the band mentioned include Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Brandi Carlile. So, while Hozier, Stapleton, Perez, and Abrams are the only names gracing the headlines as of now, it seems several other notable figures helped with this album’s creation. Before their album’s release, Mumford & Sons will be touring with their next stop being in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 6.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images