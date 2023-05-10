Muna Surprises Fans with Lorde to Cover “Silk Chiffon”

Muna’s 2023 tour is officially in full swing. During a recent stop at Terminal 5 in New York City, the trio surprised their fans. Amid their high-energy set, Lorde stepped into the spotlight to collaborate on their popular track “Silk Chiffon” and tackle Phoebe Bridgers’ part.

Lead singer Katie Gavin introduced the platinum-selling artist to the stage before the intimate venue was filled with ear-ringing hoots and hollers. “New York City, put your hands together for Lorde,” she screamed into the microphone.

The “Royals” singer ran out on stage sporting red baggy pants and a chic leather blazer draped over black undergarments. Without hesitation, Lorde exploded into the sing-along-worthy anthem that lives on their self-titled third album.

The magic moment when Lorde joined Muna on stage to perform "Silk Chiffon" pic.twitter.com/0GqIOCoJuE — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) May 10, 2023

Like, Life’s so fun, Life’s so fun | Got my mini skirt and my rollerblades on | Bag on my side ’cause I’m out ’til dawn | Keeping it light like silk chiffon | Life’s so fun, Life’s so fun | Don’t need to worry about no one | She said that I got her if I want | She’s so soft like silk chiffon, they sing. Silk chiffon | That’s how it feels, oh, when she’s on me | Silk chiffon | That’s how it feels, oh, when she’s on me.

Gavin penned the spicy song alongside esteemed songwriters Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson. The risqué lyrics convey a narrative about the beauty of queer love. Throughout the upbeat melody that includes a playful chorus, the musicians compare the softness of their partner’s aura to the touch of the glossy fabric.

“Silk Chiffon” became the indie-pop band’s first radio hit. Upon release, the LGBTQ+ banger peaked at No.31 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart and No.35 on the Alternative chart.

This is far from the first time Lorde and the trio teamed up. Muna previously opened for the hitmaker on her Solar Power Tour in Australia. The band joined Lorde on stage to deliver their song “Kind Of Girl.” The group frequently invites guests to accompany them on “Silk Chiffon.” Most recently, boygenius performed alongside the band at their 2023 Coachella set.

Following the show in the Big Apple, Gavin jumped on social media to reveal highlights from the memorable performance.

“Thank you so much new york city you destroyed my brain as always,” Gavin wrote in the caption.

Ticket-holders in attendance ran to the comments to share their experience at the concert.

“You altered my brain chemistry last night. Thank youuuu❤,” wrote a fan.

“This is my favorite crossover,” another one added, referring to their collaboration with Lorde.

Muna will be on the road until early October. While holding headlining shows, they will appear at several music festivals and will open for Taylor Swift on select dates. For upcoming appearances, visit HERE.

