Lorde Launches New Sonos Radio Station

Lorde has launched a new artist-curated station on Sonos Radio. SOLARSYSTYM will feature selections of music from Lorde in addition to segments with the singer reflecting on her life and career, from her teens growing up in Auckland, New Zealand to the present.

The new station is a soundtrack to everything Lorde, according to the singer, “covering zits, trying to feel my feelings… It’s a crazy collection.”

She added, “’SOLARSYSTYM’ is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front-row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life. It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for the better.”

On May 18, Lorde, who is currently on tour supporting her third album, Solar Power, will share a special “Radio Hour” episode to celebrate the launch of the new station. The episode will feature a conversation between Lorde and host Elia Einhorn on the artist’s influences and how her relationship with the natural world has been “a perspective shifter, mood booster, and equalizer” in her life.

Previous artists who have launched Sonos Radio stations include Brian Eno, Björk, Thom Yorke, Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, FKA twigs, and more.

“Everything from the tunes my parents pulled from their super sick CD tower to the songs I ripped off YouTube as a pimply teen to the records I include in full because they were that shapeshifting for me as a thinker and feeler—this cluster of celestial bodies will tell you who I am, not who I’m trying to be, but how it really is in here,” added Lorde. “It’s all in the ‘SOLARSYSTYM.’”

Photo: Republic Records