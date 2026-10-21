Music City Gives Back: Nashville Musicians Can Now Park for Just $5 a Day

While the home of country music, Nashville had also become a top tourist destination for any fan of the genre. Add that to most stars owning a restaurant or bar in the area, and Broadway entertained swarms of people every day. And with progress came sacrifice, as many musicians watched the price of parking in the city hit record numbers. Depending on where a musician could even find parking, they were looking to spend more than an hour’s wages. Although many criticized the outrageous prices, Parking Management Company decided to do something about it.

Nashville might promote museums, hot spots, and must-sees, but for the COO at PMC, Ron Coleman, he understood there would be no Music Row without the music. Although the city welcomed millions of visitors each month, musicians were finding it incredibly difficult to find and afford parking. But that has officially changed thanks to Parking Management Company.

Videos by American Songwriter

Teaming with JamJuice, PMC launched a new initiative that would make parking nearly free for all Nashville musicians. While not completely free, each musician would only need to pay a reasonable $5 for day parking. And it wasn’t just one location. PMC offered 30 different locations all over the city. All a musician had to do was find a PMC location and pass the verification process.

Play video

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs That Bridge Old Nashville and New Nashville]

The Important Roles Musicians Play In Nashville’s History

According to Coleman, the motivation behind the initiative was to continue to support those voices who made Nashville the home of country music in the first place. “Nashville’s music community plays such an important role in the identity and economy of our city, and we wanted to find a practical way to support the people behind that music. This program allows us to put our expertise and resources to work in a way that helps ease a real, everyday expense for working musicians.”

With musicians no longer having to worry about staggering parking prices, the CEO of JamJuice, Matthew Romero, considered it a mission close to his heart. “Supporting musicians has always been at the heart of what we do at JamJuice, and we’re proud to continue that work alongside partners who share that commitment. This partnership with PMC is another way we can use our platform and relationships to create meaningful support for Nashville’s artists and strengthen the community they’ve built.”

Broadway might belong to the tourists during the day, but at night, musicians helped turn those bars and restaurants into the Nashville experience millions traveled to see. Now, getting to work won’t cost a night’s wages.

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)