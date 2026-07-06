“I Don’t Know How You Don’t Put Him on That Stage”: Colby Acuff Says This Country Star Is the Perfect Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Back in May, the NFL announced that Nashville would be hosting Super Bowl LXIV. It was at that exact moment that fans started to speculate who would helm the halftime show. Given that most halftime shows bring in over 100 million viewers, the headliner spot is a coveted honor that has become one of the biggest stages in all of entertainment. And with Nashville the home of country music, fans continue to wonder if it will be a full-blown country celebration. Although the big game won’t happen until 2030, Colby Acuff has already picked who he considers to be the perfect performer.

While discussing his own career, Acuff was asked about the upcoming Super Bowl in Nashville and who he considered to be a frontrunner for the halftime show. Although hoping to get a call himself, he saw it nearly impossible for the NFL not to call Luke Combs. “In my mind, I think it’s Luke Combs. How would you not put Luke on the stage? In my small opinion, I think obviously Luke Combs is the 2030 halftime show.”

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Given his popularity and ability to handle stardom, Combs would be a great addition, as Acuff added he could bring in other big names. “It’s Luke, and then maybe he gets to look at (bringing other artists on). I don’t know how you don’t put him on that stage. I think that’s a tough one.”

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Colby Acuff Shares His Full Super Bowl Halftime Show Lineup

Although a fun conversation to have, it’s difficult to pick a headliner due to the halftime show being over three years away. With country singers constantly welcoming new artists, 2030 could welcome an entirely new generation of country superstars ready to take over the genre.

Aside from Combs, Acuff expanded his halftime list to include some country singers from the area. “Jelly Roll being from Nashville, I’m sure he’ll make an appearance. But you’ve also got bands like Kings of Leon. There’s plenty of other people. But if it was up to me, which it’s not, I put Luke on that stage with Cody Johnson. I would do it that way. I would put Eric Church in there too.”

A halftime show featuring Jelly Roll, Kings of Leon, Eric Church, Cody Johnson, and Luke Combs would certainly give Nashville a celebration worthy of its title as Music City. But while only speculation, Acuff still concluded, “In the sports world, Luke has done so much. I just do not see a world where that does not happen.”

. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)