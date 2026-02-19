Journey Is Trying to Get Steve Perry to Join Their Farewell Tour

Journey band members are crossing their fingers for a Steve Perry appearance.

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Jonathan Cain confirmed that Journey has reached out to Perry, the band’s frontman during its most successful years, to join them at a show.

According to Cain, Neal Schon, who co-founded Journey, has made the ask to Perry. The singer, Cain said, is “thinking about” the band’s request.

“I hope he comes out. It’s never too late,” the keyboardist and rhythm guitarist said. “We’ve got 100 shows, so he’s welcome at any one of them.”

As for the likelihood of a Perry appearance during the farewell tour, Cain said, “He didn’t say no—leave it at that.”

Currently, Journey is led by Arnel Pineda, the band’s longest-tenured frontman. Pineda took some time off ahead of the tour, but is now ready to go.

“He’s gonna be fine. He’s a singing machine,” Cain said. “… He’ll be great.”

Journey’s Final Frontier Tour will kick off Feb. 28 in Hersey, Pennsylvania. In the months that follow, the band will crisscross North America.

As of now, the tour is scheduled to wrap July 2 in Laredo, Texas. However, Schon told Rolling Stone that there are plans to bring the tour into 2027.

Neal Schon Speaks Out About Journey’s Farewell Tour

When the trek concludes, Cain said his time with the band will too. As for Schon’s future with Journey, Cain said, “Wait ’til that time and see.”

Back in November, Schon spoke to Rolling Stone about his future with the band.

“The legacy and the heart of the band I have within myself,” he said. “… I’ve been here since day one, and wherever I go, the heart and soul of the band is going to go with me. Journey goes on.”

As for what fans can expect from the show, Schon said, “We’re doing ‘An Evening with Journey,’ two full sets with an intermission. There’ll be no opener. It’s all Journey. So we’re going to be digging into songs we haven’t done in decades, plus the anthems that everybody loves.”

“We’ve got completely new production, bigger, cleaner, a lot more powerful sound, and we have real musicianship,” he added. “This lineup can play. We’re going to be leaving space for jams and stretching out and improvising as we always have. A lot of people call it a farewell. I call it a celebration while I’m here giving it all with everybody else.”

