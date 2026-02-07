Music Star Drops Out of Pre-Super Bowl Performance, Zach Bryan Steps In—With Christian McCaffrey on Piano

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock are gearing up to cross paths. The singers, who were embroiled in a feud last year, were both slated to perform at EA Sports’ Madden Bowl 2026 on Feb. 6.

Bryan was not initially scheduled to perform at the event. However, he was tapped as the new headliner after Luke Combs, whose wife is expecting their third child, dropped out.

“Luke has to hold it down at home with a new one on the way,” the event wrote on Instagram.

All love for Luke and his family — and we can’t wait to put on an unforgettable #MaddenBowl with @zachlanebryan leading an incredible night of music and football for the fans.”

Combs shared the post to his Instagram Story, writing, “So sorry to miss y’all at Madden Bowl, but family always comes first. Have a great time.”

Bryan inevitably led the performers for the event. Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr., Adcock, and LaRussell also took the stage at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers Joined Zach Bryan on Piano for the Event

To the surprise of everyone tuned into the 2026 Madden Bowl, Zach Bryan was joined by a very special guest. That guest was San Francisco 49ers superstar, Christian McCaffrey, who had replaced Bryan’s usual piano player. He delivered a surprising and frankly amazing performance with Bryan. Bryan would later express a lot of love for McCaffrey on his Instagram Stories following the performance.

“Thank you to my brother @christianmccaffrey filling in on keys tonight…We love ya always!” he said. “Thank you to @easportsofficial and @eamaddennfl for having us!”

It looks like Bryan and McCaffrey have been friends for a bit. Back in 2023, Bryan announced that he would be donating proceeds from the song “El Dorado” to 23 and Troops, a non-profit organization serving veterans. The organization was founded by McCaffrey via his Christian McCaffrey Foundation.

Later during the concert, the sold-out audience got to enjoy renditions of “Appetite” and “say Why” from Bryan’s newest album, With Heaven On Top. Despite being added to the line-up as a last-minute replacement for Luke Combs, the short notice didn’t put a damper on Bryan’s energy on stage.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)