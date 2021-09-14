My Morning Jacket Releases Newest Single, “Love Love Love,” Ahead of New Self-Titled LP

Today (September 14), Kentucky-born psychedelic rock band, My Morning Jacket, released the first single, “Love Love Love,” from its forthcoming self-titled album, which is out on October 22 and is its first studio LP since 2015.

The song, which recalls floating Tame Impala vibes, features excellent vocal harmonies and chunking guitars. Watch the video for the new track here:

“‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you,” says My Morning Jacket frontman, Jim James, in a press release.

In August, the band released its then-latest single, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” which you can see here:

My Morning Jacket, which is one of the most popular rock bands of the past decade-plus, formed in Louisville, Kentucky in 1998. Often creating off-kilter, at times experimental-sounding music, the band has earned mainstream success with a unique, rich voice. The band’s new album, James says, is inspired by the world around him, at times burning down, at times burning with passion.

In addition to the new song, My Morning Jacket just announced a new U.S. headlining tour, its first in six years. Dates, along with the band’s new album’s track listing, are below:

Track list for My Morning Jacket:

Regularly Scheduled Programming

Love Love Love

In Color

Least Expected

Never In The Real World

The Devil’s In The Details

Lucky To Be Alive

Complex

Out Of Range, Pt. 2

Penny For Your Thoughts

I Never Could Get Enough

My Morning Jacket Tour, 2021-2022:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

DECEMBER

29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

31 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

MARCH 2022

2-5 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico – One Big Holiday

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine