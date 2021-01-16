New Jersey’s Nick Ryan takes the Taylor Builder’s Edition 517 WHB guitar for a spin on his latest single, an energetic pop song entitled “Waiting.” For this unplugged performance, Ryan adds hard-hitting accents in between chords for a percussive effect which adds a rhythmic flair.

“Their Builder’s Edition 517 WHB withstood the energy of this performance in a way that inspired me to play as if I was onstage with the full band. I love this guitar dearly!”

Ryan is no stranger to music fans on the Jersey Shore and NYC. He’s built a solid fanbase and drawn comparisons to Springsteen in both solo performances and with his high-energy band Nick Ryan and the Mess.

The Builder’s Edition 517 WHB is the perfect musical tool for a bold singer-songwriter like Nick Ryan, with a vintage-hued acoustic tone supplied by solid mahogany, a torrefied spruce top and V-Class bracing.

Sponsored Content Presented By Taylor Guitars.