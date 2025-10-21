Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Mick Fleetwood, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Lineup

Earlier in October, an initial list of performers and presenters were announced for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, and now three more famous musicians have joined the event’s lineup.

Videos by American Songwriter

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, and Alice in Chains guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell will be hitting the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles during the gala, which takes place November 8. Wilson and Fleetwood are Rock Hall inductees themselves, having been honored as members of their famous bands in 2013 and 1998, respectively.

[RELATED: Elton John, Iggy Pop, & David Letterman Among Stars Set to Participate in 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony]

As previously reported, seven artists will be inducted into the Rock Hall in the Performer category in 2025. They are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes. In addition, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will be honored in the Musical Influence category; producer Thom Bell and session musicians Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye will be inducted in the Musical Excellence category; and producer Lenny Waronker will be welcomed into the Hall in conjunction with receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Although details haven’t been announced about how Wilson, Fleetwood, and Cantrell will be participating in the ceremony, all three have connections to at least one of the inductees.

Like Soundgarden, Heart and Alice in Chains hail from Seattle and members of all three bands were friends and shared mutual admiration. Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell inducted Heart into the Rock Hall, and Cantrell teamed up with Ann Wilson to pay tribute to Cornell at the 2018 ceremony.

Waronker was the president of Fleetwood Mac’s longtime record label, Warner Bros., and had a close relationship with the band.

Previously Announced Performers and Presenters

Eighteen initial guest performers and presenters for the 2025 Rock Hall ceremony were revealed on October 8. They include such famous musicians and celebrities as Elton John, Iggy Pop, Beck, Missy Elliott, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Olivia Rodrigo, and David Letterman.

The list of confirmed performers and presenters also included Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots, The Pretty Wreckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, Maxwell, RAYE, rappers J.I.D and Killer Mike, and R&B artist/producer Sleepy Brown.

More About the 2025 Induction Ceremony

Tickets for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are on sale now at AXS.com. You may also want to check StubHub.

The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET on November 8. The event also will be available to stream on-demand on Disney+ after the ceremony finishes. In addition, a primetime highlights will premiere on ABC on January 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The special also will be viewable on demand on Hulu starting January 2.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage)