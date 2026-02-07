Kid Rock’s ‘Rock the Country’ Fest Cancels South Carolina Stop Following Mass Artist Exodus

As the United States celebrates its 250th year since finalizing its independence from England, country-rock artist Kid Rock prepared to hit the road with the Rock the Country concert series. The traveling music festival originally consisted of “eight massive shows” in Texas, Georgia, South Dakota, Kentucky, South Carolina, Michigan, Florida, and New York. However, the event will no longer stop in Anderson, South Carolina, after nearly all acts pulled out of the two-day festival.

Videos by American Songwriter

Shinedown, Ludacris, and More Backed Out of Kid Rock-Led Event

The Post and Courier reported Friday (Feb. 6) that this summer’s Rock the Country concert would not move forward with its July 25 and 26 shows at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center after several high-profile artists pulled out.

Administrator Rusty Burns declined to elaborate further. However, he did say he was aware of online buzz surrounding artists dropping out of the politically charged festival.

“It happens in the business,” Burns said. “We had a good two-year run.”

The cancellation comes just one day after early-aughts rock hitmakers Shinedown announced they would no longer participate.

“SHINEDOWN is everyone’s band,” the group wrote in a statement shared to their X/Twitter account. “We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song. We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide.”

A message from Shinedown pic.twitter.com/IinAWc1BQj — SHINEDOWN (@Shinedown) February 6, 2026



“With that in mind,” the post continued, “we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock The Country Festival. We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division.”

[RELATED: Shinedown Remove Themselves From Rock the Country Festival After Drummer Labeled Ludacris a “Coward”]

Three-time Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris was the first to drop out of the festival. A rep told Rolling Stone that his inclusion was “a mix-up.” Country singers Carter Faith and Morgan Wade followed soon after.

Additionally, early-aughts Christian-inspired rock band Creed’s name was quietly removed from the festival’s website as of Feb. 6.

More About Rock the Country

Primarily founded by Kid Rock (real name: Bob Ritchie), this marks Rock the Country’s third year. According to the event’s promotional materials, all other dates will still proceed.

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, and Brooks & Dunn are among the artists scheduled to play the remaining seven stops.

Featured image by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images