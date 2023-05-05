Nashville Celebrates Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Shows with “Invisible String” Bench

Taylor Swift is set to play her first of three Eras Tour shows in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday night (May 5). Across the trek, cities have been paying homage to Swift as she rolls into town. For her hometown shows, the city of Nashville has made a nod to one of her songs, “Invisible String.”

Green was the color of the grass / Where I used to read at Centennial Park / I used to think I would meet somebody there, Swift sings in the opening line of “Invisible String.” The Folklore track has become a fan favorite of Swift’s.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper posted a photo of a newly dedicated bench in the titular park with a plaque that reads, “For Taylor Swift – A bench for you to read at Centennial Park. Welcome home, Nashville.”

“Welcome home, @taylorswift13. As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend. #NashvilleTStheErasTour#TSTheErasTour,” Mayor Cooper wrote alongside the photo.

Cooper went further into detail with People. “This honorary bench in Centennial Park is more than simply a place to sit,” he told the publication. “It is a monument to Nashville and Taylor Swift’s long-standing relationship, and a reminder that she is always welcome back home.”

Welcome home, @taylorswift13. As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend. #NashvilleTStheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Z2kzZv5QOX — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 4, 2023

Swift will play Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 5, 6, and 7 alongside opening acts Pheobe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and GAYLE.

On past tour stops, Swift has been dubbed honorary mayor and had entire cities renamed after her. There’s no mistaking when Swift’s Eras Tour comes to your town.

“Your fans have spoken and they want you to know what we are doing to welcome you to our beautiful city,” Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor said earlier this year. “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city.”

(Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)