Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Vote Amidst Eras Tour Success

Taylor Swift has urged her Nashville-based fans to vote in a new Instagram story. Swift rose to fame in Nashville, so the issue is very near and dear to her heart.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the Instagram Story, which was uploaded on July 14, Swift shared a photo of herself holding an “I Voted Today” sticker. The photo is accompanied by text where Swift explains the importance of voting.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Attended Questlove’s Epic Game Night

The “Dear John” singer wrote, “Hi Nashville! Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today. We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years. I voted today and I urge each and everyone of you to do the same and make your voice heard.” In the post, Swift also included a link to the non-profit organization, Vote.org.

Nashville is currently gearing up to elect a new mayor, as well as fill 40 council seats. Voting in Music City ends on July 29, with Election Day landing on August 3. In October 2022, Swift shared a similar post on Instagram, urging fans to vote early.

Previously, Swift wrote, “There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections on November 8. Most states offer some type of early voting. Register to vote and find Early Voting locations in your state at Vote.org.”

In the past, Swift was less vocal about politics. In 2018, she explained why in a social media post. Swift stated, “In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

Swift is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour, which is expected to pull in $1 billion in profits after selling about 2.4 million tickets. In an official statement, Monte Lipman, the founder and CEO of Republic Records, said, “Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular.

“With more than two dozen historic milestones set by Midnights, it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business,” Lipman’s statement continued. “These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

(Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )