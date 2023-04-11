Taylor Swift Named Honorary Mayor in Tampa in Celebration of Eras Tour Stop

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is truly taking over the country. First, she got a whole city named after her prior to her opening night show in Glendale, Arizona. Now, Swift has been named honorary mayor in celebration of her tour stop in Tampa, Florida.

Prior to her impending three-night run at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on April 13-15, Swift was once again given her dues. Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor posted to Twitter, revealing the city’s plan to honor Swift.

The short video was filled with nods to Swift’s music. With “SWIFTIES: Are you ready for it?” written across the screen. “Taylor…Let me tell you our weather never goes out of ‘Style,'” Castor said.

“You’re fans have spoken and they want you to know what we are doing to welcome you to our beautiful city,” she continued. “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city.”

After flashing the titular key, Castor then went on to dub Swift mayor for a day. “Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it,” she added.

In addition to the key and the temporary office, the Old City Hall and downtown bridges in Tampa will be lit up red in honor of Swift’s album of the same name.

Swift will remain on her Eras trek for most of the year. Her upcoming dates include stops in Houston, Atlanta, and Nashville. As with all of Swift’s tours, her support acts are just as enticing as she is. The opening acts on this tour include Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Gayle, MUNA, and Gracie Abrams.

The Eras tour comes on the heels of Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed at that top spot for five weeks.

