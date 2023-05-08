Taylor Swift Performs After Four-Hour ‘Shelter in Place’ Advisory at Nashville Concert

Swifties were asked to take shelter for nearly four hours at Nissan Stadium Sunday (May 7) evening, after severe weather interrupted Taylor Swift’s final Nashville show. One hour before the Eras Tour was set to commence, the venue issued a lightning advisory.

🚨 Shelter in Place 🚨



Lightning Advisory ⛈



For those in Nissan Stadium, please proceed to the shelter areas as directed by staff. Please remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/X1oofFR7uN — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 7, 2023

“For those in Nissan Stadium, please proceed to the shelter areas as directed by staff. Please remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium,” said the first alert on social media at approximately 5:40 p.m. CST.

The following update encouraged ticket-holders to remain in their cars and to stay indoors until the weather lifts. While fans were packed inside the stadium like sardines, they held a massive sing-along to pass the time.

Hang in there, Swifties! We appreciate your patience as we wait out this storm. More updates to come. ⛈



P.S. Keep singing your favorite songs in the concourse! We hear y'all and we love it! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 7, 2023

“Hang in there, Swifties! We appreciate your patience as we wait out this storm. More updates to come,” wrote Nissan Stadium via Twitter. “P.S. Keep singing your favorite songs in the concourse! We hear y’all, and we love it!”

Throughout The Eras Tour, Swift has been taking the stage close to 8 p.m., following her opening acts Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams. The Sunday show served as the last concert in Nashville, after two successful performances in her hometown. Due to the weather, Bridgers and Abrams were removed from the Bill on Sunday.

During the delay, Swift turned to social media to reflect on her Nashville experience thus far.

“Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebebridgers for the first time, and have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!!” wrote the platinum-selling artist alongside highlights from Music City. “I just can’t believe it. PS I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight, but I’m ready to play, see you sooon!! 😘😘😘💜💜💜”

According to WKRN, The venue worked closely with the National Weather Service and lifted the storm advisory at approximately 9:24 p.m. – asking fans to return to their “designated dancing locations.”

“Drop everything now…meet me in the pouring rain,” read the social media post, referring to Swift’s 2010 single ‘Sparks Fly.’ “Shelter in Place has officially been lifted. Fans, please start making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage.”

It was after 10 p.m. when the pop sensation took the spotlight. The three-and-a-half-house set wrapped after 1:35 a.m. Rain began to come down again during her performance of “Delicate.”

“It’s officially a rain show,” she told the patient crowd.

Despite the unpredictable circumstances, the show continued and Swift surprised fans with a special guest—Aaron Essner, longtime collaborator and co-producer on her last three albums. Essner backed Swift’s vocals on guitar during “Midnights” and “Would’ve Could’ve, Should’ve.”

“You guys have been through a lot tonight,” said Swift, according to Variety. “We all look like we were sprayed by a garden hose. We all look like river otters. He was warned about the rain, and he did accept the challenge anyway. We knew this was a possibility. Your hair is gonna look just as good as mine pretty soon,” she added, referring to Essner.

Swift is scheduled to hit Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field next on Friday, May 12.

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management