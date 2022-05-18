Natalie Portman Makes Music Video Directorial Debut on Rob & Jack Lahana’s “Haute Saison”

Rob and Jack Lahana, made up of producer and music composer Rob and Grammy Award-winning engineer Jack Lahana, have collaborated for a collection of songs on the upcoming release Summercamp, including the first single “Haute Saison,” featuring Gordon Tracks and Giorgio Poi on vocals and a video directed by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman.

Starring Quannah Chasinghorse & D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, the video follows two strangers searching for each other on a crowded beach, eventually meeting in a dance circle. Portman, who made her feature directorial debut in the 2015 film A Tale of Love and Darkness, has also directed several short films, including Eve and New York, I Love You. “Haute Saison” marks Portman’s music video directorial debut.

The duo originally met in 2000, when Rob was recording his debut Don’t Kill and worked with Jack, the in-house sound engineer. Both continued to work together, from Rob’s second album, Satyred Love in 2002 through their current project, and the songs of Summercamp, featuring a collection of artists from around the world. Recorded in the pair’s Paris studio on rue d’Enghien, Summercamp combines the visual and musical elements around some universal themes.

“About 20 years ago, a cover of ‘Playground Love’ had already reunited us in the studio,” said Rob of the collaboration around “Haute Saison.”

He added, “Years later, we shared the stage around the world, and often with Giorgio, the coolest of contemporary Italian singers. Finding them as a duo in the studio is an incredible opportunity”

Photo courtesy The Oriel Company