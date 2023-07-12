Hayley Williams Covers Beyoncé’s ‘I Miss You’ During Paramore Show in Houston

During a Paramore show in Houston, Texas on July 11, Hayley Williams performed a cover of Beyoncé’s “I Miss You.” Beyoncé was born in Houston, which makes the cover all the more special.

Videos by American Songwriter

Video footage posted to Twitter depicts Williams belting out the lyrics, It hurts my pride to tell you how I feel, but I still need to/ Why is that? The video of the performance currently holds over 16k views on Twitter.

Williams performed most of the song acapella. During the performance of “I Miss You,” the band was standing mostly still, lit up by red lights on the stage. After the performance, Williams jumped right into “Crystal Clear,” which was featured on the singer’s debut solo studio album, Petals for Armor.

Paramore released This Is Why, their sixth studio album, on February 10. Since then, the band launched their This Is Why Tour, which is currently ongoing. The tour began on October 2, 2022, and will come to a close this summer on August 2.

RELATED: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Goes Viral After Losing Mic Stand Mid Performance

Starting May 9, 2024, Paramore will be featured as a supporting act for the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Paramore will play 14 shows total with Swift. Williams was featured on “Castles Crumbling” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Back in January, Hayley Williams discussed the initial formation of This Is Why with Rolling Stone, telling the outlet, “The music we were first excited by wasn’t exactly the kind of music we went on to make. Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it’s not that different.

“We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start,” Williams continued. “1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes.”

Beyoncé discussed her childhood in Houston back in 2019, telling Visit Houston, “Growing up in Houston was fun. We always had a huge backyard to play in. My mom allowed my friends to come over all the time; it was like a continuous slumber party at our house. I spent my summers going to AstroWorld, SplashTown, Ms. Darlett’s dance class & showcases. I had a great childhood in Houston!”

Beyoncé????? pic.twitter.com/BxGTflhGvT — E’Twaun Paramoore (Tour SZN and Waiting For Dame) (@Marco_Romo) July 12, 2023

(Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)