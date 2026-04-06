Neal Schon Responds to Arnel Pineda Allegations Over Journey Tour

Although numerous groups announced tours in 2026, nothing compared to when Journey revealed a touring schedule that included 60 shows this year alone. Kicking off in February, the band celebrated the Final Frontier tour in Hershey, Pennsylvania. While a special moment for the group and fans, apparently, singer Arnel Pineda tried to back out of Journey before the tour. With fans confused over the initial statement, Neal Schon hoped to clear the air about the ongoing farewell tour.

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Rumors have clouded what should have been a time of celebration. According to Pineda, he wanted to retire from the road after dealing with some health issues and a divorce. First joining Journey in 2007, at 40, the singer will turn 59 this September. Hoping to take his life in a slower direction, he reached out to the band twice. But both times, he received nothing but silence.

“As they say, silence can be louder than explaining. I said to them I wanted to retire because of my personal problems. No answer. Obviously, they don’t want to find another singer.” Not knowing what his future in Journey might look like, Pineda insisted, “They can fire me any time they want. but they’re not.”

[RELATED: “I Don’t Know if I Want To Go With You”: Why Journey’s Singer Tried To Skip the Band’s Final Tour]

Neal Schon Points To “Contractual Obligation” Over Journey Allegations

More than willing to share his side of the story, Schon offered a different perspective. The famed musician noted how each member had contractual obligations. “For clarity, no one was ever prevented by me from making their own personal decisions. At the same time, we were all advised by our representatives that there are contractual obligations tied to touring that need to be honored.”

Understanding the pressure that comes with touring and performing, Schon promised that no matter what – his focus will always be to deliver “the best possible experience for our fans and keeping the music alive.”

While Schon wants to keep the music of Journey alive, he might be searching for a new singer in the near future. But no matter what happens down the road – for now, Journey remains focused on finishing the Final Frontier tour strong, giving fans one last unforgettable run filled with the songs that defined generations.

(Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey)