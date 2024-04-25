Evanescence’s Amy Lee Clears The Air on Linkin Park Rumors

If you’re an Evanescence or Linkin Park fan (or both, they’re far from mutually exclusive), you’ve likely heard rumors circulating social media lately about singer Amy Lee potentially taking over as Linkin Park’s new vocalist.

Earlier in April, Jay Gordon (of Orgy) had fans buzzing about Linkin Park returning to the music world. The band has been on hiatus since the tragic death of their lead singer, Chester Bennington, in 2017.

In a recent radio interview, Gordon said the following: “Don’t quote me on that. I’m not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting.”

Gordon later issued a statement saying that his words were taken out of context. But alas, it was too late. The alt-rock world exploded with speculation, the most popular theory being that Amy Lee from Evanescence would be Linkin Park’s new singer.

Is Amy Lee Replacing Chester Bennington in Linkin Park?

The answer to that question is a resounding “no.”

In an interview with iHeart Radio Canada, Lee shut down the rumors that she would be joining the band.

“That is an incredible compliment,” said Lee. “I have not heard that. No, I have not been contacted or anything like that. But [I’m a] huge fan feel like our worlds, our fanbases are a lot of the same people.”

Lee said that the only time she ever even met a member from Linkin Park was years ago when she and Bennington were recording at the same studio. Lee also went on to say that she’s not “closed off” to the idea of becoming Linkin Park’s new singer and would enjoy a “part-time stint” with the band if a comeback tour ever happens.

“They should ask me about that,” said Lee. “I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part-time.”

