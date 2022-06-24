Neil Young and Promise Of The Real Announce New Album ‘Noise & Flowers’

Neil Young and Promise Of The Real have announced a new album, Noise & Flowers, which is available on August 5 and will include a concert film.

The emotional project documents European shows in 2019 performed in tribute to Young’s late manager Elliot Roberts.

The new music release will be accompanied by a similarly titled concert film included in the album’s 2xLP+CD+Blu-ray Deluxe Edition. Noise & Flowers is available for pre-order now and is out August 5 via Reprise Records. Click HERE to pre-order/pre-save.

According to a press statement, Noise & Flowers documents a 9-date tour that began just two weeks after Young’s lifetime friend and manager of more than 50 years, Elliot Roberts, passed away at age 76. Performing alongside a photograph of Roberts taped to his road case, Young approached each show as a celebratory memorial service to honor his late friend. It’s a trek the legendary singer/songwriter describes as “wondrous.”

“Playing in his memory [made it] one of the most special tours ever,” Young says in the album’s liner notes. “We hit the road and took his great spirit with us into every song. This music belongs to no one. It’s in the air. Every note was played for music’s great friend, Elliot.”

In paying tribute to the manager who guided Young’s career for over a half-century, Noise & Flowers explores all corners of his vast discography. It balances all-timer songs like “Mr. Soul,” “Helpless” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” with rarely aired ‘70s deep cuts like “Field of Opportunity” and “On the Beach” and ’90s gems like “From Hank to Hendrix” and “Throw Your Hatred Down.”

His frequent backing band since 2015, Promise of the Real effectively bridges the extremes in Young’s sound, infusing his raging rockers and country serenades with their casual brilliance and telepathic intuition.

Noise & Flowers’ companion film (directed by Bernard Shakey and dhlovelife) emphasizes both the intimacy and ecstasy of these performances. Noise & Flowers is entry No. PS 21 in the Neil Young Archives Performance Series of live releases.

Noise & Flowers track list:

1. Mr. Soul

2. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

3. Helpless

4. Field Of Opportunity

5. Alabama

6. Throw Your Hatred Down

7. Rockin’ In The Free World

8. Comes A Time

9. From Hank to Hendrix

10. On The Beach

11. Are You Ready For The Country

12. I’ve Been Waiting For You

13. Winterlong

14. F***in’ Up

Photo by DH Lovelife / Warner Records